STAR Housing saves crucial young people's service in Oswestry

STAR Housing has announced the takeover of a young people’s service in Oswestry.

New Century Court, in Victoria Road, houses young people aged 16 to 25 and has become the most recent to join the 4,000 affordable homes in Oswestry which STAR Housing manage on behalf of Shropshire Council.

New Century Court offers safety, comfort and support for vulnerable and homeless young people.

The goal is for young people to gain the skills and confidence to move on from the service.

Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council Cabinet member responsible for housing, said: “It’s crucial support is available for vulnerable and homeless young people in Shropshire and the service provided at New Century Court has proven to be important in ensuring the necessary support is accessible. I’m delighted we’ve been able to reach an agreement with STAR Housing to secure the continued provision of such a crucial service.”

Working closely with Shropshire’s Housing Options team and social services, STAR Housing aims to ensure there tailor-made support in place for young people who need housing to thrive and move-on to independence.

The housing group provide community activities, workshops, presentations and more for the young people at New Century Court to benefit their development aiming to ensure that the young people go on to be involved in education, training, work or volunteering as part of their move into independence.