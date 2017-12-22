Oswestry Cambrian Rotary complete first Santa street collection

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club have now completed their first Santa street collection.

Despite facing adverse weather conditions which halted the collection for three nights as the snow hit, the final collection figure is expected to be approaching £3,000.

The collection is to be distributed around local and other Rotary supported charities.

Mike Lade, from Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club, said: “Thank you to the Borderland Rotary club for allowing us to give the newly built sleigh its inaugural run in the Oswestry Christmas Parade.”

The weather also prevented local groups from being able to help out at collections, but the Rotary Club received help from Home Start, Shropshire Air Ambulance supporters and members of the Selattyn community. who assisted with the street collections this year.

Mike continued: “Special thanks also due to Morrisons, Stan’s and B&M for providing the hospitality for Santa and space for the important static collections.

“More importantly, thank you to the wonderful generosity of the community in these very difficult times.”

President Ian Slipper said: “Santa was greeted with warm smiles and even the odd tipple on the street collection rounds and seeing the faces of the children was wonderful.

“We have learned a lot this year but regrettably we were unable to get to other parishes around Oswestry, but we will endeavour to improve on that for next year”.

So that Oswestry Cambrian Rotary can add the additional nights and areas on to next year’s collection schedule, they will require the assistance of local groups in and around the town to help to make it a real community project.

Around mid-November next year they will be canvassing the community and groups for help.

The Oswestry Cambrian club is ready to welcome men and women of 18+ from the local community who want to be “people of action”. The club meets informally and without a meal at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7.45pm.

For more information please go along to hear what their new style of Rotary has to offer or contact Mike Lade on 01691 650854, oswestrycambrianrc@btinternet.com or see www.oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk.