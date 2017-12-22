Minor Injury Units at Christmas

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust have released Minor Injuries Unit (MIU)opening hours over the Christmas period.

MIUs are staffed by experienced nurses and patients that attend one of the units will be assessed and treated as quickly as possible. This may help prevent an unnecessary trip to one of the county’s A&E units, which should only be used for serious and life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

The Trust is running a normal service at the MIUs at Bridgnorth and Ludlow throughout the Christmas period. There will be some changes to hours at Oswestry:

December 23 and 24: 8.30am till 1pm.

Normal hours from December 25 – 29: Normal opening hours 8.30am till 6pm.

December 30 and 31: 8.30am till 1pm.

January 1 and 2: Normal opening hours 8.30am till 6pm.

Andy Matthews, Divisional Manager of Community Hospitals and Outpatient Services, said: “MIUs can offer help with a whole range of injuries, including cuts and lacerations, bites, foreign bodies in the eyes, nose and ears, wound infections, assessment of fractures, minor head injuries and burns.”

People in mid Wales can find MIUs in Welshpool and Newtown. They may treat patients quicker than A&E for minor injuries.

Pharmacies can also offer advice on common problems such as coughs, colds, aches and pains and can also help you decide whether you need to see a doctor.

GP surgeries and walk-in centres can also provide general medical advice and care.

For details about Minor Injuries Units in Shropshire, including opening hours, visit the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust website at www.shropscommunityhealth.nhs.uk/miu