Oswestry company help fund sisters to give medicine in Goa

Two sisters have travelled to Goa provide basic essentials to a small slum, thanks to financial help from a local company.

Sheelagh Griffiths, who lives Oswestry, and Eileen McNamara, who lives in Leyland, Lancashire, have visited India to deliver food, clothes and medicines to a slum in Goa.

This year they received funding from Oswestry-based company Textile Express which donated money to help the sisters provide baby milk and bottles to a maternity hospital.

Eileen said: “Each year we visit Goa, a beautiful state in India.

“Goa is a vibrant place full of colour, sounds, wonderful food and the most gentle, sincere and friendly people. Like many places, though, rich and poor live side by side.

“A small slum is situated outside the village where we stay and is a temporary home for migrants from other parts of India. For several years now, with the financial help and support of friends, we’ve been able to provide food, medicines and basic essentials to these very special people.”

The donation from Textile Express meant the sisters were able to buy Complan – a nutritional drink – for many of the elderly who are frail and malnourished.

Sheelagh, who has worked at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen as a staff nurse for 15 years, said their visits wee very rewarding.

“Textile Express and the friends who have supported us financially and with items of clothing sadly do not see, or hear, the joy in the slum when we deliver these much-needed supplies to them,” said Eileen.

“For this reason, we take many photographs and videos so we can share these moving and rewarding experiences when we come home.

“Thank you to our friends and this year, in particular, to Textile Express. You have made a difference in the lives of so many very special people.”