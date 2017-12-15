A step in the right direction - annex could become foot clinic

A qualified nurse from Oswestry has been granted planning application to turn a ground-floor annex into a Foot Health Clinic.

Judith Lea, of Monkmoor Avenue, submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council to turn the annex, which is attached to her home, into a clinic in October.

In a description of the proposal, Mrs Lea writes: “The area is an annex attached to my house. It was a garage but two years ago it was converted into a ground floor annex for my father-in-law.

“It needs no work done on it other than some clinic equipment. I would like to convert it into a Foot Health Clinic.

“I am a fully qualified nurse and registered Foot Health Practitioner, insured and affiliated with the British Association of foot health professionals. I will be cutting nails and removing corns and callouses.”

There are three parking spaces already existing at the property, and the site is currently not in use.

Conditions that Shropshire Council set for the development include that no more than one person may be treated at once, and the applicant is responsible for keeping the highway free from any mud or other material.