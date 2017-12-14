College shows support for local Foodbank

North Shropshire College (NSC) Staff have been busy collecting donations for the Oswestry and Borders foodbank over the festive period.

The foodbank project, originally created in 2011 by members of local Churches, runs from Beatrice Street in Oswestry and The Methodist Church in Ellesmere, and is aimed at preventing vulnerable people from going hungry in times of need.

The food bank relies on donations from business, local schools, churches, and the general public to ensure that they can continue to provide such a critical service, especially over the busy winter season.

Rosemary Dorse, examinations administrator at NSC, who helped to organise the donations and their recent handover to the foodbank said: “We are delighted by the support that we have received from staff at the College, and would like to thank them for their contributions.

“We are grateful that we are able to give back something to the community that has supported the College over the years, and hope that we can continue to do so in the future.”

For more information about courses at NSC, please visit our website at www.nsc.ac.uk, or call our Admissions Team on 01691 688080.