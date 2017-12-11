Shropshire Council - what to do with your bins in bad weather

Shropshire Council is offering advice on what to do with your bins in the snowy conditions.

The council released a statement on their website asking that people of Shropshire bring the recycling in, but leave bins out to be collected.

The advice stated: “If we’re unable to collect your waste due to the bad weather, please bring your recycling boxes and blue bag back in (as they can be a trip hazard) and put them out again on your next scheduled collection day.

“Leave your bins out. If we can’t get to you we’ll come back and empty your bins as soon as it is safe to do so. Any additional bags of side waste will be taken when we collect.”

For more information about waste and recycling collections, go to shropshire.gov.uk/waste.