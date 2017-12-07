Sainsbury's join forces with Oswestry Foodbank

Reporter:

Lucy Wain

An Oswestry supermarket has joined forces with a foodbank to give donations over Christmas.

Sainsbury’s Community Fund has seen members of staff donate toiletries to support Women’s Shelters around Shropshire.

The fund has also allowed them to buy a microwave to enable Oswestry Foodbank to offer hot food for their homeless service users.

Tammy Williams, from Sainsbury’s said: “Liz Jermy from the Foodbank is kindly liasing with the Women’s Refuge Team.

“I am overwhelmed with the generosity of my colleagues.”

Sainsbury’s staff presented the microwave and donations to Liz last week.

 

 

See full story in the Advertizer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read