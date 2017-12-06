Store manager raises money for community bench

The manager of an Oswestry Co-op store has organised fundraising for a community bench outside the shop.

Sam Teare, the pioneer for community fundraising at the shop in Victoria Road, has been working for months to raise money to build the bench.

After holding coffee mornings and raffles, as well as placing wellies in the shop and asking customers to ‘fill their boots’ with money, Sam raised £400.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a while and I’ve been determined for it to happen. We have a lot of elderly customers and sometimes they just need a place to sit down,” said Sam.

“The bench is for everyone – elderly people, anyone with a disability or children. We wanted somewhere everyone could sit down, just as a nice extra for the community.”

The bench, which was built by Morgans of Oswestry, also has a roof to keep people dry.

“I’m really pleased this has happened – and I hope the community enjoy it,” added Sam.