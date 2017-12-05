Derwen College has been planting trees for National Tree Week

To celebrate National Tree Week, Derwen College in Gobowen has planted a tree every day this week in the grounds of the college campus.

The trees, which have been donated by Frank P Matthews, include Prunus, Sorbus and Castanea, and have be planted by the students themselves as part of various activities for the week.

“Derwen College is an inspirational place,” said Matthew Thomas, sales manager at Frank P Matthews.

“It’s great to see the students so engaged with horticulture and the benefits it can bring. We are delighted to provide the trees for this special planting event.”

The college has bought trees for its plant centre from Frank P Matthews for many years and the donated trees will be mostly planted near the main entrance as part of an ongoing improvement programme.

Will Lyon, programme co-ordinator of Land Based Studies said: “We are extremely grateful to our supplier Frank P Matthews for the donation of the trees to Derwen College.

“We are sure that the students have enjoyed planting these trees during National Tree Week, which students and visitors will be able to admire for many years to come. At the end of our 90th birthday year this is a great opportunity to continue Derwen College’s legacy, in partnership with Frank P Matthews.”