Mixed results for Malpas and Oswestry Chess Club

Malpas and Oswestry Chess Club has had mixed results over the last few weeks.

On November 15, the second team in the Wirral League went down 3.5-0.5 away to Buckley/ Mold, with captain for the night Jonathan Smith being the only player to avoid losing, drawing on board two with black.

A week later the first team drew 2.5-2.5 away to Wrexham, with all matches being drawn apart from Richard Bryant losing on two with black and Steve Rush winning on his debut on board five with white.

Later that week the second team in the Chester League beat Frodsham 2 3.5-0.5 with wins on board two for Colin Mace, three for Dominic Bareford and four for Orlando Bell.

And last Tuesday, the first team in the Wirral League lost 3.5-1.5 against Division One league leaders Hoylake and Great Meols. The Malpas points came from David Bennion winning by default on board three, and Steve Rush earning a draw with black on board five.

At the end of last month £61 was raised for the chess club with a bingo at The Old School Tea Rooms by kind permission of Gemma Moon.

Organisers would like to thank local businesses who donated prizes – Londis, Malpas Co-op, Malpas Chippy, Malpas Barbeque and The Old School Tea Rooms, and anyone else who supported the event in any way.

Tickets are now on sale from the Old School Tea Rooms for a Christmas Draw for the chess club, which will hold the draw at 10am on Sunday, December 24. Top prizes are a bottle of Port, and a voucher to be spent in ‘Chess and Bridge’, other prizes include Malpas-made honey, beeswax candles and bottles of wine.