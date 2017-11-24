Free parking will be coming to Oswestry this Christmas

Free parking will be returning to Oswestry this Christmas.

Over the past several years, free parking has been implemented at Oswestry Town Council car parks in the lead up to Christmas to encourage shoppers to buy locally.

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, Mark Derham, contacted the committee so they could discuss whether the parking will feature this year.

At Wednesday’s Town Centre, Markets and Services committee meeting, councillors decided that free parking should go ahead again.

Councillor Paul Milner, chair of the committee, said the Town Council are glad to support it.

“I think it’s very important that we support the Chamber’s idea of free parking,” said Cllr Milner.

“It encourages shoppers to use independent businesses in the town, which is very important to the economy of Oswestry.”

Free parking will be in place from Monday, December 11, until Saturday, December 23, beginning at 2pm each day.

The car parks that will offer free parking are Central Car Park, the Horsemarket and Smithfield Street.