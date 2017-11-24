Barrier height to be increased at Central Car Park

Oswestry Town Council has listened to advice and is to increase the height of the barrier at Central Car Park.

Councillor Olly Rose brought to the attention of the council that the height barrier at the entrance to the car park is currently lower than the recommended level, and had been requested by the Access Group to discuss the issue at a recent council meeting.

The guidance of the Government states that the height barrier should be 2.6 metres high – the barrier at Central Car Park currently stands at 2m.

The Town Council has agreed to listen to advice given and increase the height, to ensure that people with specially-adapted disability vehicles are also able to enter the car park.

Cllr Rose is pleased that the barrier will be increased.

“We were open to accusation that the car park was not accessible for everyone, so I am very pleased the change has gone through,” said Cllr Rose.

“We did consider removing it completely, at least this barrier will stop HGV’s from parking in a crowded car park. It seems illogical that all other car parks do not have an barriers, except Central Car Park, but all the same I’m glad it will be adapted.”

Cllr Paul Milner said the Town Council have been working with the Access Group to ensure the barrier meets all requirements.

“We have taken guidance on the barrier and once the changes have been made we will be renewing,” said Cllr Milner.

“It’s important to include all people – whether they have disability or mobility vehicles shouldn’t determine whether or not they can get on to the car park.”

Cllr Milner said the reason the barrier was put into place at first was because the car park was not designed for commercial vehicles.

“There have been concerns from residents over unwanted people in the car park, but I have been keeping an eye on it and so far the only disturbances have been late at night,” continued Cllr Milner.

“There is CCTV in the area, and during the day there is parking enforcement. We will be monitoring the area closely – it’s very important that we keep residents happy too.”