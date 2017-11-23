Orthopaedic Recruitment Day a success

More than 20 nurses who attended the Orthopaedic Hospital’s latest recruitment day went home with an offer of employment.

The good news comes just days after the Oswestry-based hospital held a special recruitment day, aimed at nurses and Operating Department Practitioners (ODPs) looking to take the next step in their careers, with more than 30 people interviewed and a total of 21 offered jobs.

As part of the event on Sunday, nurses and ODPs were given an opportunity to have a chat with the teams, have a tour around the hospital, undergo assessments and be interviewed for a job.

Bev Tabernacle,director of nursing, described the day as a “wonderful success”.

She said: “We were absolutely blown away by the response our latest recruitment day had, with a total of 21 nurses going home with an offer of employment.

“These events not only provide us with an opportunity to showcase the brilliant work we do here but also what potential staff members can bring to the Orthopaedic.

“Before the event, we said we wanted to meet potential staff members who showed compassion and exhibited the behaviours which enable them to deliver outstanding care to our patients, and that’s what we saw on Sunday.

“We’re now looking forward to welcoming our new starters to the Orthopaedic.”

Sarah Sheppard, interim director of human resources, said: “We were absolutely delighted with how Sunday’s event went, and the number of nurses offered jobs certainly reaffirms that.

“We find these sort of recruitment events a brilliant way of meeting potential staff members face-to-face.”

She added: “We would also like to remind people that there are always new opportunities appearing at the Orthopaedic if you check our NHS Jobs page regularly.”

To view all vacancies atthe Orthopaedic, visit: http://www.jobs.nhs.uk