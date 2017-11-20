Hard Rock Halloween was a hit

A Halloween fundraiser saw over £1,000 raised for a cancer charity.

Hard Rock Halloween, organised by Kev Williams and his wife Lita, saw 150 people enjoy a whole host of live bands while dressed for the spooky occasion.

The event raised £1,413, with all proceeds going to The Lingen Davies cancer charity.

The evening’s guest of honour, Geoff Moore, has been supported by the charity during his cancer treatment.

Organiser Kev said: “Geoff is a lifelong friend who, this year, has undergone so much treatment for cancer and we are trying to raise money for Lingen Davies which has been instrumental in his treatment.”

Hampers made up of donations from people as far as Telford and from local businesses in Oswestry, worth over £100 each, were raffled off, and Kev said the generosity of everyone was amazing.

“We had such great support from everyone, we are so pleased,” said Kev.

“My wife worked tirelessly to organise this and has already started work for next years.”