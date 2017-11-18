Oswestry woman runs five marathons in five days to raise awareness of COPD

An Oswestry woman has run five marathons in five days to raise awareness of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Amanda Bebbington took on the challenge during COPD awareness month and completed her challenge last week – a week specially devoted to raising awareness of the disease.

Earlier this year Amanda’s mother Barbara, who suffered from COPD, passed away. Barbara was a well-known driving instructor and a keen member of Oswestry and Mile End Gold Clubs, where she was lady captain in 2006.

In her memory Amanda completed a 72km run, one kilometre for every year of her life, and completed it in nine hours and 15 minutes.

Just days before her mother passed, Amanda herself was diagnosed with stage two COPD. The disease describes a number of conditions affecting the lungs including emphysema and bronchitis, which can get worse over time.

“If caught early like me it’s easily managed and I will now decline at the rate of someone without COPD,” said Amanda.

“Early recognition is vital so I just want people to know that COPD has no age restriction, and if you’re more breathless, wheezing or have tightness of chest – get it checked out.”