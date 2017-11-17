Business Experience for Future Stars

Nineteen year six primary school pupils from Oswestry and the surrounding areas were recently selected as competition winners to visit AO Expert Logistics, as part of The Marches School ‘Futures Award’.

The competition, organised by The Marches Academy Trust in association with one of the UK’s largest electrical distribution companies, was designed to ignite the aspirations of year six pupils.

The overall winners were selected to spend a unique behind the scenes visit at AO Logistics Distribution Centre in Crewe. During the day, pupils were fascinated to hear about the history and successful growth of the company, which celebrates over 30 years of experience in delivering white goods.

The pupils tried on uniforms, enjoyed a tour around the offices and took part in a task in their 360,000sq.ft warehouse witnessing first-hand the order processing and distribution of electrical goods.

The Futures Award aims to encourage pupils to begin thinking about their ambitions for the future and to be inspired by the possibilities available to them.

Competition winners included year six children from Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, Our Ladies and St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, The Meadows Primary School, Trefonen C of E Primary School, Whittington C of E Primary School and Woodside Primary School.

Mr Michael Kemble, English teacher at The Marches School, said: “The response to the competition and standard of entries has been outstanding. We have been very fortunate to be working with AO Logistics in arranging this unique experience which has definitely ignited the aspirations of the pupils as well as supporting their transition to year seven.”