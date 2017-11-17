An Oswestry pub up for sale could be taken over by community group

An Oswestry pub could be sold unless a bid from a community group is made, Shropshire Council have said.

The owner of The Golden Lion, in Church Street, has said the pub is to be disposed of through a sale of the freehold.

However a nomination from CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has seen the property designated an ‘asset of community value’, meaning that a bidder has six weeks to come forward to take on the property.

This means that a group such as a parish council, one with a local connection, or a charity could be a potential bidder for the asset and run the property – whether the building continues as a pub or becomes another facility is the group’s choice.

The notice, issued on October 30, states that unless a bidder comes forward before December 11, the pub will go up for sale on the open market.

If a bidder comes forward in the six weeks, then the sale will be suspended for six months, and the owner is unable to sell the asset unless to valid community group.

If you would like to be treated as a potential bidder for the asset, and use the Community Right to Bid, write to Strategic Asset Manager, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND or email CommunityRight@shropshire.gov.uk by December 11.