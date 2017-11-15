Cared-for staff leads to better patient outcomes, newly recruited nurse says

A well-supported and team-orientated nurse will provide patients with the highest level of care and compassion.

That is the belief of Mandy Reeves, a staff nurse on Powys Ward at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), who was taken on following a successful interview at a hospital recruitment day last November.

Mandy starting working for the Trust at the start of the year following the recruitment day, and says she has not looked back since.

She said: “I’d seen the event advertised but deciding to go was a last minute decision. It wasn’t until my husband told me to go for it and that I had nothing to lose, that I decided to go along, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent happy where I was before but here it all just seemed to click into place. Straight away I felt like a member of the team, and in fact they’ve all become more like family here to me really.

“I’d highly recommend RJAH to all nursing professionals. The environment here is a really special one, staff are well supported by not just their team but also by senior leaders, which of course leads to good patient outcomes. Everyone on the corridor speaks to one another and is friendly, be that staff and patients. There’s a really lovely community feel here.

Mandy said applying for the job through the recruitment event, took the stress out of the job application and interview process.

She said: “I was interviewed on the day and although I was a little bit apprehensive because I wasn’t prepared, as you would be for a formal job interview, it actually turned out to be a lot less stressful. I must’ve done alright because I was given the job after that!”

Mandy is now urging nurses looking to take the next step in their careers to attend the recruitment day taking place at RJAH this Sunday, November 19.

The event, which is taking place between 9.30am and 1pm, is part of the hospital’s efforts to recruit more nurses and Operating Department Practitioners (ODPs).

Experienced, newly qualified and student nurses who are qualifying this year are invited to attend the recruitment day, which will see the hospital’s main entrance transformed into a hub for visiting nurses to meet the teams.

The day will give nurses and ODPs an opportunity to have a chat to the teams, take a tour, undergo assessments, have an interview and if successful they could even leave the Oswestry-based hospital with offers of employment.

If you are interested in attending the recruitment day, please let us know in advance by completing the contact form at www.rjah.nhs.uk/nursing. Alternatively, contact our HR team on 01691 404390 or by emailing human.resources@rjah.nhs.uk.