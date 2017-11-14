Cold weather saw plenty of visitors to the Macmillan Autumn Fair

A chilly Saturday saw plenty of visitors to the Autumn Fair held by the Macmillan Cancer Support group.

Held at Oswestry Memorial Hall, the annual fair had a variety of stalls including preserves, cakes, pies and crafts, as well as the prize draw and a tombola.

Visitors to the fair also held a two-minute silence at 11am to commemorate Armistice Day.

Margery James MBE, chairman of the Oswestry Macmillan Cancer Support group, said: “Thanks to everyone who donated goods for the stalls, and to everyone who came and showed their support which is always appreciated.

“It was a cold day on Saturday so our refreshments team were busy warming people up with teas and coffees.”