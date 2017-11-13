The Marchest Academy Trust welcomes the Diocese of Lichfield

Last week the Marches Academy Trust announced the Diocese of Lichfield has formally joined the Trust with Colin Hopkins, Director of Education, as their representative on the Member’s Board.

The Diocese of Lichfield provides excellent support services for its church schools enabling schools to access advice, information and professional support on Collective Worship, Spiritual Care, Religious Education and the development of a school’s distinctive character as a Church of England school.

This announcement follows the recent news of The Marches Academy Trust sponsorship of Tilstock Church of England Primary School and Nursery from December, 1.

Sarah Longville, CEO of The Marches Academy Trust, said: “This is an exciting time for us as we become a mixed Multi-Academy Trust representing both community schools and church schools.”

Colin Hopkins said: “The Diocese are delighted that Tilstock Primary School is joining The Marches Academy Trust. This is a significant turning point for the school and we look forward to working together in securing rapid school improvement and a superb learning environment for all the children at the school.”