Valuation day raises more than £1,000 for St Martins centre

A Valuation Day and Promise Auction in St Martins has raised over £1,000 for the village centre.
The latest fundraising event saw Jeremy Lamont, from Halls in Shrewsbury, wield the auctioneer’s gavel in a bid to raise funds for the volunteer-run St Martins centre.
The total amount raised was £1,021 which will go towards much-needed upgrades to the building.
Lesley-Anne Roberts, one of the trustees, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.
“It was a great day and I’m absolutely delighted with the money raised. Thank you so much to the Advertizer for supporting us and helping to spread the word.”
