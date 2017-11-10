Oswestry and Borders Foodbank receive over three tonnes of food supplies

Over three tonnes of food have been donated to Oswestry and Borders Foodbank for the Harvest gathering over six weeks.

This year has also seen nearly £3,000 in donations given by the community, with over 30 churches, 16 schools, groups and individuals being involved in collecting long life food and toiletries to give to those in need.

Between 2016 and 2017, Oswestry Foodbank gave away 20 tonnes of food, so the contribution of three tonnes given in six weeks is significant for the community.

Liz Jermy, the foodbank manager and job coach said: ”We are so, so grateful and very humbled by the generosity of you, the community.

“We never cease to be amazed by the gifts of food, time and money. The volunteers are continually expressing their thanks for the donations that come in day to day and I continue to be impressed by their energy in processing this food into a well ordered stockroom and in giving their time to sit and listen.

“We welcome all those who come through the door for help and we know walking in here is a difficult thing to do. We try our best to offer a friendly, safe place for those seeking assistance, whatever that may be. We call these folks ‘brave’ to ask for the help they are entitled to.”

Foodbank vouchers can be issued by GP’s, health visitors, social services, Citizens Advice Bureau, schools, West Mercia Police, CHALK, housing associations and many others.

With Christmas fast approaching, the foodbank will be most grateful for any special treats such as Christmas puds, chocolates, cakes, biscuits and toiletries. Last year the foodbank gave away 100 Christmas hampers and will be offering the same service this year.

For more information on food vouchers, donating, volunteering, inviting a speaker or Christmas giving, email info@oswestryandborders.foodbank.org.uk or ring 01691 671940 or 07399291955.