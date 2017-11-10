Milano's Cafe completes sponsored walk for St Martins FC

Staff from an Oswestry Café completed a sponsored walk for St Martins Football Club.

Milano’s Café staff took part in the 13-mile walk around Lake Vyrnwy last month and raised £155 for the football club.

Pictured is Jonathan Roberts, manager of Milano’s Café in Oswestry, passing over the cheque to St Martins F.C vice chairman Les Williams, treasurer Andrew Joseph and player Shawn Melusi who received the sponsorship on behalf of a grateful St Martins Football Club.

Les said: “The management committee, fans and players of St Martins Football Club say a big thank you to all those who sponsored the walk and to Jonathan and Amanda Roberts and the staff of Milano’s Café who planned and completed the walk.”