Marches Students visit Russel Kirk's Puppetry Workshop

Year 9 Art students from The Marches School visited artist Russell Kirk’s puppetry workshop in Chester last week.

Students explored the history of Chester’s parades dating back to the 14th century and gained an understanding of how the puppets move in order to start designing their own.

Fifteen students will now begin to make their own puppets which will feature in the Chester Winter Watch Parade, a free event, taking place on Thursday, December 14 in Chester town centre at 7.00pm.

Laura Herald, art teacher at The Marches School, said: “Students were in awe of the workshop, interacting with these master crafted puppets.

“What a fantastic opportunity for our students at The Marches School to get involved in the Chester Parade, to make their own puppets and then be a part of the action.”

For more information about the event, please visit - http://www.midsummerwatch.co.uk/winter-watch-parade/.