Shropshire to remember war poet Wilfred Owen 100 years on

A series of events over 100 days will mark the 100th anniversary of the death of war poet Wilfred Owen.

He fell in battle in 1918 and to commemorate next year’s centenary, Shropshire Council says a series of events will be held from August 4 to Armistice Day on November 11.

With a focus on Oswestry and Shrewsbury, Shropshire’s Wilfred Owen 100 will remember him with poetry readings, music, talks, new installations – such as a mural in Shrewsbury – and themed guided walks.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Shropshire played a key role in the First World War effort, with support provided at home and the supply of brave soldiers to the frontline, such as Wilfred Owen.

“With the anniversary of his death, I am delighted Shropshire Archives and Shropshire Council’s Arts Service are working with Shrewsbury Heritage to ensure his works are celebrated and remembered.”