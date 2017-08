Machines in car parks owned by Shropshire Council in Oswestry and Ellesmere no longer accept the old £1 coin.

The upgrades were completed on the machines last week and include Beatrice Street, Festival Square, Lloyd Street, Oak Street and Oswald Road car parks in Oswestry, and Cross Street, Spar Bridge and Talbot Street in Ellesmere.

The authority is also set to roll out new machines that will take payment by card.