Fun at Oswestry Library with Lego workshop

Young visitors to Oswestry library got creative at a Bricks ‘n’ Tricks Lego workshop.
The session is one of several taking place during the school summer holidays. This one gave children – and even some big kids accompanying them – a chance to let their imaginations run wild by creating a Lego farm.
Lego Club is a free drop-in event which takes place every Thursday throughout August from 3.30-4.15pm and is open to children of all ages.
