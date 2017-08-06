Pop-up store Jolt was a big success in Oswestry

After the success of its pop-up shop, an Oswestry company is hopeful it can become a permanent fixture in the town.

Jolt, the Designs in Mind pop-up shop, was in Cross Street from July 8 to 22 – and received a phenomenal response from the people of Oswestry.

Designs in Mind is a company that operates from a small studio for designers who have been referred through mental health services.

Through their work in textiles, wood and glass, they aim to challenge mental health stigmas.

Jo Watkins, the manager of Jolt, said the shop had been jam-packed throughout the two weeks.

“This shop was amazing for everyone at Designs in Mind,” said Jo.

“People who come to our studio were volunteering at the shop – they started off very nervously but their confidence grew so much, and that’s what made this experience valid.”

Jo also said visitors to the shop had felt able to open up about their own mental health.

“This shop started conversations about mental health between two complete strangers who felt comfortable enough to tell their story – it goes to show this was more than just a shop,” she said.

The shop sold products made at the Designs in Mind studio, as well as items from other mental health companies such as Department Store for the Mind and illustrator Gemma Correll.

Oswestry town councillor Mike Isherwood said the shop was ‘a brilliant addition to the high street with its colour and vibrancy’.

He added: “The shop was so inspiring as many of the products were designed and hand-made by amazingly creative people right here in the centre of town.

“I was delighted to hear the response from the public was very positive and that the trial venture was well supported.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the project because what they achieved was truly remarkable.”

After the success of the pop-up shop, manager Jo is hopeful a permanent place will soon be secured. “It’s a question of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ – so watch this space!” she said.