Pooch's lakeside 'walkies' raises cash for charity

A two-YEAR-OLD Cocker Spaniel from Oswestry has completed a 13-mile walk around Lake Vyrnwy and raised £177.

‘Eric Archibald Bright’ (pictured) walked around the lake with his owners Heather and Andy Bright who came up with the idea to raise money for Blue Cross.

Heather said: “People enjoy seeing what Eric is up to and we thought why not raise money for an animal charity and have a bit of fun doing it.

“We chose to fundraise for Blue Cross as it’s been the longest established animal charity dating back to the 1800s. We are very proud of him, as are his Facebook friends.”

Blue Cross cares for thousands of injured and homeless animals every year. They take in cats, dogs, small pets and even horses and nurse them back to health ready for a new loving home.

Emma Jones, fundraising officer at Blue Cross said: “We are really grateful to Eric for recognising our work. Blue Cross is a charity and we don’t receive any government funding and rely on the support of animal lovers to continue our work.

“Eric is a little star to do this for us, we think it is really sweet that a dog has made the effort to help pets less fortunate than himself. Thank you on behalf of all the pets in our care Eric.”

You can sponsor Eric through his just giving page – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eric-archibald-bright