Oswestry looks bloomin' great

ANOTHER sunny day saw more judging in Oswestry for this years In Bloom competition.

Chairman of the Oswestry in Bloom committee, Betty Gull, and judge Margaret Thrower took a two-day trip around the town to take in the many hanging baskets and flower arrangements.

Mrs Thrower, the daughter of BBC’s Blue Peter gardener and a household name to many gardeners, Percy Thrower, took to the streets of Oswestry to enjoy the entries for the In Bloom competition and decipher the winners of the multiple categories within the competition.

Miss Gull said that they were lucky to have good weather, just like they did for the Heart of England competition the week before.

“The judging went very well and Mrs Thrower was very complimentary of the flowers on display.

“We saw some really beautiful gardens in the town and some hanging baskets that have doubled in size from last year which is amazing. The weather showed off the lovely gardens as well, the sunshine brought out the really vibrant colours.”

The judging began at Oswestry Show and finished in eastern Oswestry, and along the way Miss Gull and Mrs Thrower were able to enjoy the many flower displays from both residents and businesses in the town.

Miss Gull continued: “Mrs Thrower was happy to offer advice to gardeners and talk about all of their produce which was really lovely for the people of Oswestry.”

The results will be announced in September.