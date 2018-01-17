Residents fear losing village post office

A planning application to change the Knockin Shop into two units to incorporate a fish and chip shop has caused a stir in the community.

Members of the Parish Council gave a four-pronged objection to the plan, in which they noted the impact it would have on the conservation area and a loss of privacy for the neighbouring property.

However, residents are worried they will lose the post office all together and want the scheme to go ahead.

Shirely McDermott, a Knockin resident, launched a petition against the possibility of losing the post office.

She said: “We are protesting against it because we might lose the post office. If we don't have a post office in the town we would need to get a bus just to post a parcel, which would be a three and half hour round trip. It would be so difficult without a post office. Our buses are only every two hours and when we have bad weather conditions, there aren’t any at all.

“We feel we’ve been left in the dark about it. Most of us didn't know what was going on and we didn’t know the parish council rejected the plan.

“I rushed to get the petition together but we really didn’t have a lot of time and the weather was against us but 52 people signed it.

“It is so annoying to think a couple of people can speak for the whole town.

“A lot of the residents don't drive and we rely on public transport. We couldn’t believe we didn't know anything about the proposal and I was scared it was too late to try to save the post office.”

Chairman of Knockin Parish Council Campbell Keay says he was out-voted at the council meeting over the application proposal.

He supports the petition and he said: “The village doesn’t need to lose one of its few facilities.

“The future of the village is held around shops, doctors etc and I personally don’t want to see the community lose a piece of what they’ve got. As for the parish council, I was out-voted and I feel that tended to express feelings and concerns of people who live adjacent to the shop and the whole community.

“I am desperately concerned and I don’t want to see the village lose a facility. It has been going on for an incredibly long time and I certainly hope they are trying to resolve matters.”

Shropshire Council has yet to make its decision.