Eagle-eyed school children to look out for the nations favourite birds

Blackbirds, house sparrows and robins are at the top of the checklist for tens of thousands of school children across the UK this week as the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey kicks off.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Big Schools Birdwatch – which takes place from January 2 until February 3 – is a chance for children to put down their books and get outside to experience and learn about the nature that lives in their local community.

The Birdwatch involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Rebecca Kerfoot, RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch co-ordinator, said: “The Big Schools Birdwatch is the chance for children to get a taste of the wild side where they live and go to school.

“It’s fun, easy and simple to set up, it works for all ages, and even if it’s a dull, rainy January day you can still gaze out of the classroom and see a flash of colour.

“The Birdwatch is the perfect chance to experience nature first hand, make exciting discoveries and help provide scientists with valuable information.”

For the first time the RSPB has partnered with Cbeebies favourites Twirlywoos to provide exciting new activities and resources specifically tailored to Early Years, to help get their mini Birdwatches off to a flying start.

To take part in the Birdwatch and help the next generation of children start their own wildlife adventure, visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch