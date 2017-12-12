List of Schools closed on Tuesday

Reporter:

Lucy Wain

As snow and ice still cause chaos through Shropshire, more school’s have closed today.

List of Schools closed today:

Acorns, Oswestry

Baschurch Primary

Bryn Offa Primary School in Pant

Corbet School, Baschurch

Cockshutt Primary

Criftins Primary

Ellesmere Primary

Holy Trinity Primary School, Oswestry

Kinnerly Primary

Lakelands Academy, Ellesmere

Marches, Oswestry

Oswestry Education Centre

Selattyn Primary School

St Andrews Primary, Nescliffe

St John the Baptist Primary, Ruyton XI towns

Trefonen Primary School

Welshampton Primary

West Felton Primary

Weston Lullingfields Primary

Whittington Primary School

Woodside, Oswestry

