List of Schools closed on Tuesday

As snow and ice still cause chaos through Shropshire, more school’s have closed today.
List of Schools closed today:
Schools closed today
Acorns, Oswestry
Baschurch Primary
Bryn Offa Primary School in Pant
Corbet School, Baschurch
Cockshutt Primary
Criftins Primary
Ellesmere Primary
Holy Trinity Primary School, Oswestry
Kinnerly Primary
Lakelands Academy, Ellesmere
Marches, Oswestry
Oswestry Education Centre
Selattyn Primary School
St Andrews Primary, Nescliffe
St John the Baptist Primary, Ruyton XI towns
Trefonen Primary School
Welshampton Primary
West Felton Primary
Weston Lullingfields Primary
Whittington Primary School
Woodside, Oswestry
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on