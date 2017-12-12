Kids Christmas party in Ellesmere

Wed Dec 13, 2017
Reporter:
Georgia Macey
Tuesday 12 December 2017 19:00
A children's Christmas party will be held this Saturday (16) at Ellesmere Town Hall.
From 1pm until 3pm there will be a fun packed afternoon of crafts, games, snacks and all things Christmas.
All children from ages four to 11 are welcome.
Email:
georgia.macey@nwn.co.uk
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Family Owned , family run Supermarket. Large Free Car Par. Weekly Offers
Fisheries, Scrap Metal, Auctions, Clubhouse, Events, Caravan Park
Ableworld sell Mobility Products and Mobility Aids online and Instore and we give the best advice on all Mobility Products and Mobility Aids in the UK.
family owned, family run Supermarket, Weekly offers and FREE Car parking
News
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on