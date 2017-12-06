The decision on Shropshire Council’s Library Strategy has been postponed until the new year.

The strategy, which was due to go to Cabinet today, was to determine the amount of time 14 libraries across Shropshire, including Ellesmere and Gobowen, had to become fully self-funded.

Seven libraries, including Oswestry, are to be funded by Shropshire Council and be known as ‘tier one’ libraries.

The strategy called for ‘tier two’ libraries, such as Ellesmere, to be allowed five years to become fully self-funded, and ‘tier three’ libraries such as Gobowen, to have three years to become self-funded.

After public consultation, the strategy had made changes that were suited to the 700 responses that Shropshire Council had received, including making libraries multi-functional and reducing the number of mobile library stops to 281.

The strategy will now go to Cabinet in the new year.