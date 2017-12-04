Weston Rhyn Parish Council set to discuss a potential Post Office solution

Weston Rhyn could see an outreach service used in the village as part of the Post Office network.

The parish council has received notice of the potential operation which would allow sub-postmasters to oversee Post Office services from a designated site.

The Post Office in the village has been closed since May 2016 following the retirement of the postmaster from Oakfield House in Station Road.

A letter to the parish council from Karen Coles, a network operations manager from the Post Office, said: “We are currently working with a nearby postmaster who is interested in the opportunity of operating an Outreach service in this area.

“We have been working closely to identify a site from which this service could be operated.”

The parish council will discuss the option at tonights meeting.

Councillors have also applied for funding for a defibrillator in the town.

Following last month’s meeting, the council made applications to the Three Parishes Big Local and STAR Housing for funding for the defibrillator.

The British Heart Foundation has agreed to match fund 50 per cent of the application, leaving the parish council to pay £600 towards the machine.

Currently £317.70 has been raised by Councillor Angela Bright through the Good Companions and a craft sale.

The council will also have to purchase an unlocked cabinet for the defibrillator which costs around £480.

Also on tonights agenda is the confirmation the Shropshire Council has confirmed the go ahead of a ‘No Through Road’ sign on Gledrid Terrace in Rhosiwel.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council’s strategic asset management team, said: “The council’s terrier land ownership records have no freehold land ownership at this location and therefore no records.

“However, the pavement in question may be part of the adopted highway, so the council’s Highway manager Chris Fisher should be able to give us an answer.”

Decisions will be made a tonights meeting.