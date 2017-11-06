Healthwatch Shropshire seeks NHS feedback

Healthwatch Shropshire wants to know what people think about NHS podiatry services in the county.

Feedback will be used to build up a picture about issues such as variations in ease of access, how happy people are with the quality of treatment they receive, and waiting times.

Healthwatch Shropshire is keen to ensure that feedback given by members of the public plays a key role in influencing the future provision of podiatry services. Feedback will be shared anonymously with those who provide, commission and regulate NHS podiatry to ensure that the system works for everyone.

Jane Randall-Smith, chief officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, said: “Podiatry is an essential service used by many with long term health issues such as diabetes.

“We want to ensure that podiatry professionals and service providers in Shropshire better understand people’s experiences.”

Healthwatch Shropshire can also signpost patients to accurate and useful information about where to go for podiatry and chiropody treatment and what they can expect.

To contact Healthwatch Shropshire for signposting or to share an experience about a local service phone 01743 237884, email enquiries@healthwatchshropshire.co.uk or go online www.healthwatchshropshire.co.uk

The more comments received the more influence Healthwatch Shropshire has to improve services for local people.