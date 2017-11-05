Llanymynech-based drama group presents new production

The Llanymynech-based LADS drama group will take to the stage this month to perform ‘Under Milk Wood’ by Dylan Thomas.

It will be performed from November 16 – 18 at Llanymynech Village Hall and November 21 at Ellesmere College Arts Centre.

This comedy classic is set in Llareggub and follows the story of a blind Captain Cat who dreams of drowned sailors and lost love, Mog Edwards the draper secretly in love with sweet-shop owner Myfanwy Price, Dai Bread with his two exuberant wives, Mrs Ogmore-Pritchard with two ghostly late-husbands, Polly Garter with her many babies, and Reverend Eli Jenkins who watches over his flock as he dips his pen absent-mindedly in his cocoa.

Dylan Thomas’s masterpiece is sixty-four years old, yet as fresh and inventive as ever. Beautiful, surreal, comic, and full of romance, ‘Under Milk Wood’ invites us to swim in the sea of Thomas’s voluptuous language and explore the secret thoughts of his quirky characters. Led by seasoned members who have been working with the RSC, The LADS are also joined by several new faces for this salty classic.

Advance booking is strongly recommended, tickets are available at a cost of £7 and £3.50 for children. You can buy online at www.ladstheatre.co.uk or from Llanymynech Village Shop, The Herbarium Oswestry and Oswestry Visitor and Information Centre.