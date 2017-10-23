Wales Rally GB 2017: Schedule, tickets, free events, parking

The Wales Rally GB is taking place from October 26-29 through North and Mid Wales with a special event at Cholmondeley Castle on the Saturday.
Here’s how to see some or all of the rally:
Tickets to the Special Stages are available on line at walesrallygb.com/tickets or by calling 01492 817113 (10am- 5pm Monday-Friday, 10am-2pm Saturday, closed on Sunday).
FREE events include:
Schedule:
Thursday October 26
Shakedown - Clocaenog (3.32km)
07:20 - 13:30 with three start times of 08:00, 10:30 and 12:30
Visit Conwy Tir Prince
15:00 Funfair and entertainment
16:00 Track demonstrations
17:50 - 18:30 Autograph signings
18:20 Presentation of crews and Safety Cars
19:00 WRC Run
Friday October 27
Three different stages with three different car parks for spectator viewing
Myherin - the first forest stage of the event (19.45km)
09:00 - 17:01 with the start times for the WRC runs at 10:20 and 14:31
Sweet Lamb - a short (4.24km) but great spectator stage with perfect viewing in a natural amphitheatre
09:40 - 17:41 with start times of 11:00 and 15:11
Hafren - a key stage of over 35km through the dense Welsh woods
09:55 - 17:56 with start times of 11:15 and 15:26
Saturday October 28
Aberhirnant - one of the fastest stages (13.91km) high above Bala with a choice of two viewing areas
06:35 - 21:22 with the first WRC run starting at 07:55, followed by the National run at 12:45 and the second WRC run at 18:55
Dyfnant - one of the most accessible and popular stages (17.91km) again with a choice of two viewing areas
07:27 - 22:14 with the first WRC run starting at 08:47, followed by the National run at 13:37 and the second WRC run at 19:47
Gartheiniog (part of the Dyfi complex) - this stage of 12.6km runs through a vast area of woodland in the Dyfi Forest
08:39 - 16:09 with the first WRC run starting at 09:59, closely followed by the second WRC run (live TV coverage) at 12:08 and the National run at 14:49
Dyfni with two viewing areas is a much longer stage of 25.86km
09:08 - 16:38 with the first WRC run starting at 10:28 closely followed by the second WRC run at 12:37 and the National run at 15:18
Toyota Rallyfest at Cholmondeley Castle - an asphalt dash with a 360-degree spin in the middle. Perfect for families and first time rally goers plus a chance to meet and greet the crews.
09:15-10:30 Track demos
10:31 National Safety Car
11:00 National Run
12:30-14:30 Track demos
15:00 approx Autograph Signing Session
15:48 WRC Run
18:18 Stage Finishes
Sunday 29th October
Alwen stage of 10.41km on extremely fast roads.
07:14 - 14:41 with the first WRC run at 08:34 closely followed by the second WRC run at 11:09 and the National run at 13:11
Lake Brenig stage of 6.43km
07:48 - 15:45 with the first WRC run at 09:08, the second WRC Power Stage run at 12:18 and the National run at 14:15.
Gwydir - just above the town of Llanrwst is again a shorter stage of 7.41km through parkland wood.
08:46 - 13:33 with the WRC run at 10:06 and the National run at 12:08
Tickets
World Rally Pass - £99 - a four day pass providing access to all the stages of the rally including Thursday’s Shakedown and Saturday’s RallyFest at Cholmondeley Castle.
It includes free parking at the Deeside Rally Village, Tir Prince and overnight car parking plus a copy of the Official Programme.
Day Pass - £28 - available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday allowing access to all the stages on a particular day. These must be purchased in advance and include a copy of the Official Programme.
Single Stage tickets - £30 - can be purchased on the day of the event subject to availability giving access to just one stage. These are cash only but includes a copy of the Official Programme.
Visit Conwy Tir Prince - £10 in advance/£15 on the night. Additional car parking fee (cash only on arrival) will apply.
Toyota Rallyfest at Cholmondeley Castle - £23 in advance/£30 on the day which includes free car parking and a copy of the Official Programme.
Rally Xtra packages are also available - please see the website to see what’s still available and pricing.
Some car parks will be open the day before the stage runs and will remain open overnight - there will be a charge of £10 per car and £20 for each motorhome or camper van.
All children under 16 go FREE except for the Rally Xtra packages.
All tickets offer FREE car parking at the stages on a first come, first served basis.
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on