Prestigious rally speeding into Llanfyllin

the world’s best rally drivers will speed into Llanfyllin next week.

The Dayinsure Wales Rally GB returns to Powys between October 26 and 29, with the county hosting a number of stages in what is the penultimate round of this year’s FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Dyfnant, on the outskirts of Llanfyllin will see action on Saturday, October 28 – the second day of dramatic high-speed action in Powys – with double runs.

Mayor of Llanfyllin, David Goodman, said: “It’s great for bringing people into the area and it’s good to see.”

Drivers will be start in familiar territory on the Friday near Llanidloes where there will be double runs through Hafren, Sweet Lamb and Myherin, while Newtown will play host to the regroup providing spectators with an excellent chance to see the mud-splattered turbo-charged machines up close.

Saturday will also see double runs at the Dyfi, near Machynlleth.

Four-time winner and the reigning world champion Sébastien Ogier currently holds a slender lead in this year’s championship and is on the threshold of making history as no driver has ever clocked up five Rally GB victories.

The penultimate round of the 2017 WRC will be fought out over 20 Special Stages, covering in excess of 180 miles (300 kilometres).

Councillor Rosemarie Harris, leader of Powys County Council, said: “We are thrilled that the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB is once again bringing stages to our county. The area lends itself so well to rallying as we have the forests, mountains and magnificent scenery.

“We are very fortunate to have this prestigious event taking place in Powys, which is very important to our economy. The Dayinsure Wales Rally GB brings so many benefits to the area and we are delighted this exciting event will be back in our county next week.”