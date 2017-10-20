Get ready for a 'Thriller' of a night as zombie walk comes to Oswestry

The un-dead will start to walk in Oswestry this Hallowe’en as the town will experience its very first Zombie Walk.

Ghosts and ghouls will bring a taste of the macabre to the town centre on Tuesday, October 31, as they stumble, crawl and drag themselves down Church Street.

And if that’s not enough, there will a celebration of Hallowe’en centred on Festival Square.

The heart-stopping sight is the idea of Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club, which hopes to raise as much money as possible for local good causes.

Mike Lade, from the club, said: “This is a free event for the town but donations to Oswestry Cambrian Rotary will be appreciated on the night.

“We hope this will be an annual fun event for the town.”

The festivities on Festival Square begin at 6pm and include a pumpkin carving competition and a contest to find the best Hallowe’en and zombie costumes, before the grizzly ghouls begin their tour of the town from 6.30pm.

Entry to the walk is £5 per person, plus sponsorship, and The Very Nice Production Company Juniors will get things under way ahead of the walk at 6.30pm.

To obtain a sponsorship form and go through the pumpkin competition rules, visit www.oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk