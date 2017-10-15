Military Wives help fund Chirk festive lights

A musical evening in Chirk saw the combined choirs of Military Wives from Shawbury, Stafford and Cosford perform and a grand total of £1,009 raised for this year’s Christmas lights in the town.

The event was held in St Mary’s Church to a very appreciative audience from far and wide.

Christine Ashford, from Chirk Celebrations and Lights Committee, said: “We wish to thank all the choir members and friends for providing a programme of music that will be long remembered by everyone present. Year Six choir from Ysgol y Waun were invited to sing one piece with the ladies and that was magical, thanks to Nicola Morgan for rehearsing the pupils for a week, during their lunch break.

“Many more thanks are extended to St Mary’s Church for hosting the evening and helping to serve refreshments to the choir; Chirk ATC for meeting, greeting and selling programmes – proceeds to the Military Wives Foundation; Chirk Bell ringers for welcoming everyone into the church; Fine Things and the Hair Shop for selling the tickets; and Kronospan and Chirk AAAs for their donations towards the evening.”

Proceeds from this event will go towards Chirk Christmas Lights, a project of Chirk Celebrations and Lights Committee, set up 23 years ago. Part will provide Chirk Methodist Church with an illuminated star for the gable end of the church.

Christine Ashford continued: “To everyone who bought a ticket and gave support we say a very big thank you. The choir was very appreciative of the welcome and hospitality they received in St Mary’s Church and the audience.”

n Chirk Christmas Lights will be switched on on Saturday, December 2 at 6pm at the Coronation Oak, opposite the Hand Hotel.