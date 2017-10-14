Ruyton XI Towns tractor pull still successful despite bad weather

The annual Ruyton XI Towns tractor pull was marred by bad weather – but that didn’t stop the crowds gathering and raising money.

The two-day event was cut short because of heavy rain, but the Saturday saw many people enjoying the tractors and raising money for Severn Hospice and Hope House.

Organiser Gary Penton said despite the weather, the event was still a success.

“The Saturday was a great day. It was our first year for a new class – the Power Pullers Association – and that was really good,” he said.

“But by the end it turned into a bit of a mudbath and we had to cancel the Sunday and spend all day moving cars, caravans and tractors out of the mud.

“But that didn’t ruin the weekend.”

Mr Penton said so far the event had raised about £15,000, and was still hoping to reach £20,000 to donate to the charities.