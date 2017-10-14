Moreton Hall pupil star of BBC programme

A pupil at Moreton Hall will be featured on CBBC Newsround when she talks about her condition.

Bridget Bould, 12, from Wrexham, suffers from an autoimmune disease which makes day-to-day life at school very difficult.

Her mum, Alex, is in the process of starting a charity with member of the Moreton Hall staff, Grainne Dennison.

The charity is called FAIR (Funding Auto-Immune Research) and they hope to raise money so experts can research the disease.

Grainne said: “Bridget could be in pain and no-one else would know, and sometimes she will have to sit out on activities because she is in agony.

“Some mornings she will wake up and not be able to get out of bed and her friends Laura Hayton-Lee, Iris Girvan and Anna Gilchirst will come and help her get ready in the mornings.

“Bridget can’t do a lot of activities now – she can’t play sport like she used to and has to sit out when she gets tired in certain lessons. We want her to feel included – for example, when we had our Aladdin play she was involved in the last 10 minutes but found it exhausting.

“Alex, Bridget’s mum, and I are starting the charity to raise money to research into the condition.

“It can come in different forms that range from Alopecia to chronic fatigue. The type that Bridget has is called Lupus, which attacks and inflames healthy cells in her body. Seventy per cent of women are affected in the UK, although most never know they have it. I also suffer from the disease and there is not enough research on it.

“CBBC Newsround heard about it and wanted to put something together called A day in the life of Bridget to show other students what struggles she goes through on what seems like a normal day at school for any other child.”

On occasions, Bridget has had to be taken to Alder Hay Hospital for care, but normally when she isn’t feeling well she will take herself off to see the doctors on site at the school.

Alex said: “I’m excited about the formation of this charity, which aims to raise funds for research into the causes and treatment of auto-immune disease and promote awareness of this illness.

“Auto-immune disease affects adults and children worldwide. It wasn’t until Bridget became unwell that I realised what an overwhelming impact it can have on people’s lives.

“We’ve been delighted so far with the support we’ve received for the charity and we hope this will continue and grow.”