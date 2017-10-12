Fundraising concert for Ifton Colliery Memorial Project

A fundraising concert will take place on Friday as part of the Ifton Colliery Commemorative Project.

The James Lambert Singers will be performing at the St Martins Institute from 7.30pm, bringing with them a mixture of all styles of music.

Proceeds will to go towards the project which will see a two-metre tall figure of a miner placed in the village’s Memorial Garden to mark 50 years since the closure of the pit.

The fundraising total currently stands at £14,000 with the latest donation coming from Stans Superstore in St Martins which marked its 70th birthday last month with a number of events including a challenge by the coffee shop to sell as many hot drinks as they could, with 20p per cup going to the project. That initiative raised £389.60.

Cllr Sue Schofield, from the project committee, said: “That’s a lot of cups – thanks, girls, for your hard work and thank you Stans for the donation.”

Meanwhile, more than 200 commemorative medals have already been sold.

Cllr Schofield added: “This is a £50,000 project so please keep up the good work and support the project.”

Tickets for the James Lambert Singers cost £7 and are available by calling Cllr Schofield on 01691 777710 or emailing suesch@hotmail.co.uk or calling Terry Ellis on 01691 778208.