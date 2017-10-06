New members evening for Whittington and Oswestry YFC

A new members’ evening will be held by Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) tonight (Tuesday).

Go along to find out what being a YFC member is all about – from taking part in regional and national competitions, fundraising and, of course, Oswestry Show.

Secretary Emma Faulker said: “You don’t need to be a farmer to join and the evening will be full of games, banter and fun.

“It’s just a taste of what we do on a weekly basis.

“The more the merrier, so bring your friends.”

The evening at Oswestry Rugby Club in Park Hall begins at 7.30pm and for more information visit them on Facebook.