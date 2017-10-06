New members evening for Whittington and Oswestry YFC

A new members’ evening will be held by Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) tonight (Tuesday).
Go along to find out what being a YFC member is all about – from taking part in regional and national competitions, fundraising and, of course, Oswestry Show.
Secretary Emma Faulker said: “You don’t need to be a farmer to join and the evening will be full of games, banter and fun.
“It’s just a taste of what we do on a weekly basis.
“The more the merrier, so bring your friends.”
The evening at Oswestry Rugby Club in Park Hall begins at 7.30pm and for more information visit them on Facebook.
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on