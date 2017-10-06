Hat-trick of 'In Bloom' awards for Chirk

It was a triple celebration for Chirk after the Wales in Bloom Awards saw three of the town’s features take home a prize.

Chirk railway station, St Mary’s Churchyard and Caffi Wylfa all received an award at this year’s Royal Horticultural Society’s awards which took place in Pembrey and Burry Port.

This year marks the fifth ‘Outstanding’ that the Friends of Chirk Station have received in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ (IYN) Awards, increasing their points to 93 out of 100.

The group were commended on their team spirit in the report by assessor John Woods.

Mr Woods said: “This is without doubt an exemplary neighbourhood project that has captured the imagination of all of those involved in maintaining and developing the railway station environs as an exciting living environment, as well as the wider community in Chirk. I was particularly impressed by your team spirit and the breadth of your partnership working that you have established.”

Chirk Town Council commended the Friends of Chirk Station for their work at the monthly meeting, with Councillor Eleanor Burnham describing the station as “blooming marvellous”.

Elsewhere in the town, St Mary’s Churchyard Volunteer Group were also awarded an ‘Outstanding’ in the IYN awards, and Caffi Wylfa received a silver guilt award in the Main Campaign of Wales in Bloom.