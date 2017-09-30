First dog show at held Bailey Head, Oswestry

THE first dog show held at Bailey Head in Oswestry took place recently and it was so successful it has been welcomed back with open arms for next year.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue lead the event and more than £600 was raised for the charity. The money will cover vet bills for the dogs that they rescue.

Hayley Bradley from Hector’s said: “It was very successful and we had a decent amount of people attending. It was a lovely atmosphere, enjoyed by all and we had dry weather which was a real bonus.

“David Clough, Oswestry Town Council’s markets manager, has invited us back next year, which is very exciting.”

From cocker spaniels to giant Irish wolfhounds, there was a wide range of breeds and the selection of classes added to the fun.

Some of the novelty classes were – most appealing expression, musical hoops, musical statues, the dog that looks the most like its owner and the best family dog. The Best in Show award was won by a whippet and the Best Reserve was a golden labrador.

The winning dogs, who were judged by Roger Goffin, took home a rosette and treats.

Hayley added: “The event was sponsored by BBR Opticians and David Clough who kindly helped with programmes and prizes. It was a fantastic day.”