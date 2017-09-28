Charity fundraiser in memory of Chirk fire officer

A charity fundraiser in memory a Chirk fire officer will take place at the start of next month.

In April of this year the community of Chirk were saddened by the death of popular and charismatic local man Phil Cranshaw.

Phil, who lived in Maes-y-Waun, was a retired fire officer at Chirk fire station, indeed his uncles and his father were at one time all serving fire officers with the service.

His popularity was reflected by the large attendance at his funeral at Pentrebychan Crematorium and which included a guard of honour of fire officers for the cortege.

To honour Phil’s memory and to raise funds for Nightingale House Hospice at Wrexham, a charity evening has been arranged by Linda McGowan in The Brewery Suite at the town’s Hand Hotel on Saturday, October 7 for the ‘Forget Me-Not-Fund’ at Nightingale House.

The evening which starts at 7pm, will feature live band ‘The Moments’ who will be playing music from the 60s, 70s and 80s and there will also be a disco.

Tickets costing £10 can be obtained by calling Linda on 07930 851521 or from The Hand Hotel, Chirk. Tables of 10 people can be pre-booked.